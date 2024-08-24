UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

Chief Akinwumi Onifade, the Sajuku of Esa-Oke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that Adesanya would be honoured at the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year.

NAN reports that the celebrated Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight combatant arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, a few days after losing the UFC 305 crown to South African Dricus Du Plessis.

After five consecutive UFC wins, Adesanya won the interim middleweight title against Kelvin Castellum in April 2019 and unified the champion with a talent victory against Robert Whittaker in October of that year.

Onifade said that Adesanya was given a carnival-like welcome at the palace of the Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyemi Adediran on Thursday.

“The Esa-Oke-born UFC star was ushered into the palace by traditional drummers in the company of an enthusiastic crowd of highly elated youths and family members and other eminent Nigerians.

“The elated Owa-Omiran was full of praises to God for the feats achieved by the young artist and prayed extensively for his glory to continue to shine brighter and brighter to the glory of God.

“The revered Owa-Omiran announced that the Ananye ruling house born Israel will be honoured during the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year,” he said.

According to him, Adesanya expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the entire community for the warm reception and the honour accorded him.

“Adesanya in his response said he was delighted to be back to his roots and promised to always make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Present at the reception include: the Asalu of Esa-Oke, High Chief James Ajewole and the Odogun of Esa-Oke, High Chief Olatunde Esan, Looyin of Esa-Oke, Chief Wale Aregbesola, Sajuku of Esa-Oke, Chief Akinwumi Onifade.