ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesanya was given a carnival-like welcome at the palace of the Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyemi Adediran on Thursday.

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour [NAN]
UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour [NAN]

Recommended articles

Chief Akinwumi Onifade, the Sajuku of Esa-Oke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that Adesanya would be honoured at the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year.

NAN reports that the celebrated Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight combatant arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, a few days after losing the UFC 305 crown to South African Dricus Du Plessis.

After five consecutive UFC wins, Adesanya won the interim middleweight title against Kelvin Castellum in April 2019 and unified the champion with a talent victory against Robert Whittaker in October of that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onifade said that Adesanya was given a carnival-like welcome at the palace of the Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Alayeluwa Adeyemi Adediran on Thursday.

“The Esa-Oke-born UFC star was ushered into the palace by traditional drummers in the company of an enthusiastic crowd of highly elated youths and family members and other eminent Nigerians.

“The elated Owa-Omiran was full of praises to God for the feats achieved by the young artist and prayed extensively for his glory to continue to shine brighter and brighter to the glory of God.

“The revered Owa-Omiran announced that the Ananye ruling house born Israel will be honoured during the Esa-Oke Day celebration later this year,” he said.

According to him, Adesanya expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the entire community for the warm reception and the honour accorded him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adesanya in his response said he was delighted to be back to his roots and promised to always make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Present at the reception include: the Asalu of Esa-Oke, High Chief James Ajewole and the Odogun of Esa-Oke, High Chief Olatunde Esan, Looyin of Esa-Oke, Chief Wale Aregbesola, Sajuku of Esa-Oke, Chief Akinwumi Onifade.

Others include the Obalogbo of Esa-Oke, Chief Olabode Ajayi, Osolu of Esa-Oke, Chief Ajiboye, Aro of Erinjinyan, Esa-Oke, Chief Akanni Omole and the Loja of Kajola- Esa-Oke, Oba Akande Adebiyi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'