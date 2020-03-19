President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has approved the use of common and popular anti-malarial drug, Choloquine to treat Coronavirus.

While addressing reporters on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Trump said, the United States of America will make the drug available immediately.

He said, “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,

“They’ve gone through the approval process — it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”