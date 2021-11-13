RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists, destroy several equipment in Askira Uba

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice having successfully defended the civilians in the town.

Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Presidency]
Nigerian Army troops in Borno State [Presidency]

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Saturday’s encounter at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that the fierce encounter which was supported by the Air Component of OPHK had deployed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks and APC against the terrorists.

He disclosed that a gallant senior officer, Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice having successfully defended the civilians in the town.

Nwachukwu said the deceased officer and the soldiers exhibited rare displayed of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists and successfully defended the location.

He said the families of the senior officer and soldiers had been contacted.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has deeply commiserated with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

Yahaya said the gallant officer and soldiers courageously defended the territorial integrity of Nigeria and Nigerians even at the expense of their own lives.

He also directed that the troops continued in the ferocious counter-offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.

