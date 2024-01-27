ADVERTISEMENT
Troops arrest bandit’s kingpin, neutralise 10 others in North West

News Agency Of Nigeria

The army spokesman said the troops arrested the suspect on Jan. 26, following an intelligence report.

Nigerian Army Troops
Nigerian Army Troops

The troops also apprehended arms smugglers and recovered ammunition during the raids in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina States.

Capt. Yagata Ibrahim, the Information Officer, Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji, said this in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

Ibrahim said the troops recorded tremendous successes in coordinated dry season clearance operations in the affected states.

“In a recent clearance operation conducted on Jan. 26, the troops cleared and destroyed terrorists’ enclaves at Pada, Matso-Matso and Yurlumu villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“During the operation, seven terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“In the same day, OPHD troops in Zamfara on fighting patrol neutralised two terrorists at Getso and Ubaka villages under Maru LGA.

“The troops recovered one AK47 Rifle, one magazine 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles,” he said.

The spokesman said the troops also responded to an intelligence report on sighting terrorist movement along Sheme – Dandume road in Katsina State. The troops engaged the terrorists, killed one and forced them to flee.

Meanwhile, the troops arrested one Usman Abubakar also called (Harinde), a notorious bandits’ leader in Zamfara.

“Abubakar, 35, has been terrorising Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs, and other villages in Sokoto state.

“The troops also acted on credible intelligence on a group of notorious gunrunners with intentions to smuggle weapons into the state which led to the arrest of three suspects in Shinkafi.

“The sum of N2.5 million, one Volkswagen wagon car, three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects”.

He said that combined troops and personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), arrested a terrorist collaborator, Ibrahim Atiku at Amawara village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

According to him, all suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation before handing over to the appropriate security agencies for further action.

