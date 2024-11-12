ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' secures fresh Northern backing

Segun Adeyemi

The reform package includes four bills: the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

NAT’s Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, praised Tinubu’s efforts to streamline the tax framework and reduce the burden on Nigerians, urging the National Assembly to back these reforms.

Ajiji addressed public concerns over potential tax hikes, clarifying that the bills aim to simplify tax laws, enhance transparency, and foster growth.

“These reforms are designed to bring long-term relief to individuals, families, and businesses while establishing a streamlined, efficient tax system that promotes investment and growth,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Is Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' anti-North? Shehu Sani clarifies

The reform package includes four bills: the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

A key proposal in the Nigeria Tax Bill is the classification of companies by turnover, exempting those with a turnover below ₦50 million from Companies Income Tax (CIT), providing vital support to small businesses.

Ajiji highlighted additional relief measures, including VAT exemptions on essential goods like food, healthcare, and education.

READ ALSO: Senator Ndume suffers backlash for opposing Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

ADVERTISEMENT

The reforms also propose a progressive income tax model, with low-income earners spared from personal income tax.

“Only individuals with annual incomes above ₦800,000 will be subject to PAYEE tax, offering significant reprieve for low-income citizens,” Ajiji added.

The bills also address the digital economy, introducing a framework to tax digital currencies. Ajiji emphasised that this move would allow Nigeria to benefit from untapped revenue in the growing digital sector.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' secures fresh Northern backing

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' secures fresh Northern backing

Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

Federal Government names ICT block after Tinubu’s late mother

Notorious bandit Bello Turji’s men in fierce gunfight with soldiers in Sokoto

Notorious bandit Bello Turji’s men in fierce gunfight with soldiers in Sokoto

Sokoto students dismiss Governor's SA of financial mismanagement allegations

Sokoto students dismiss Governor's SA of financial mismanagement allegations

Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Lakurawa: Shehu Sani reveals origin, affiliates of new terrorist group

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Streams of protesters at the three arm zone in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5. [Original]

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

FMC Keffi issues 2-week ultimatum for relatives to claim unclaimed corpses

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial