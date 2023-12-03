ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's SA office destroyed as fire guts federal secretariat

Bayo Wahab

The fire was reportedly triggered by an explosion from the electrical utility room.

A section of the building destroyed by fire on Saturday, December 2, 2023. [Daily Trust]

Mallam Mohammmed Ahmed, the Director Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), confirmed the incident in a statement on the night of Saturday, December 2, 2023.

According to him, the fire, which affected the utility rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja was triggered by an explosion from the electrical utility room on the 3rd floor of block C.

“Around 2:30 p.m., today (Saturday), there was a fire incident at the Block C of the Federal Secretariat, Phase II, Abuja. The fire was triggered by an explosion from the Electrical Utility Room on the 3rd Floor of Block C being used as a Solar and Inverter Room by the present occupant, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The incident, which was brought under control by the prompt response of personnel from the Federal, as well as the FCT Fire Services at about 5:00 pm, affected the Utility Rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the building,” he said.

Ahmed said the Permanent Secretaries, Common Services Office-OHCSF, Lydia Jafiya, and Special Duties Office, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo and Directors from the affected MDAs were all on the ground while the operation lasted.

However, the statement did not state the items the government lost to the fire incident.

