President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day epochal sports that opened on Thursday was organised by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria (HRFN).

NAN also reports that Tinubu’s winning horse emerged victorious in the ‘Division 1 ThoroughBreed’, 10 furlongs or 2,000 metres race.

The horse won a Saloon car, a cup and ₦100,000 prize money.

The second position in the division was clinched by a horse named ‘Sarauinya’ and it got ₦1 million.

A horse christened ‘ Holiday Parade’ emerged 3rd clinching ₦700,000.

The fourth position under the division was clinched by a horse called ‘Nawal’and it got a prize money of ₦500,000.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Life Patron of the federation and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Ilyasu Bashar was represented by the Sarkin Borgun Ka’oje, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani-Anaje, and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland among others.

