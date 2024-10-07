Tinubu lauded for conferment of GCON honour on Speaker Abbas

This prestigious honour, traditionally reserved for esteemed leaders, places Abbas among the highest-ranking officials in Nigeria and recognises his pivotal role in the legislative sector.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN), a prominent advocacy group, celebrated the President's decision. Comrade Ochima E. Ochima, RHAN President, stated, “We’re deeply grateful to President Tinubu for recognising the tireless efforts of Rt. Hon. Abbas. This move sends a powerful message about his administration's commitment to recognising excellence and promoting national unity.”

The award shifts Abbas’ previous title from Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) to GCON, a rare elevation seen aligning the Speaker's rank with his Senate counterpart, reinforcing the principle of legislative equality.

Ochima highlighted that this recognition “corrects the errors of past administrations, setting the nation on a path of progress.”

RHAN also commended Speaker Abbas’ achievements, particularly in his dedication to transparency and reform.

Abbas expanded House oversight with 134 standing committees and led pivotal investigations into public sector misconduct, underscoring his commitment to good governance.

Under his leadership, nearly 100 bills have passed, including the transformative Electricity Act 2023 and its 2024 amendment, which President Tinubu signed into law.