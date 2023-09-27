Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

The President said Nigeria is at an important juncture, where all necessary measures have to be taken to secure the country economically.

President Tinubu said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

In the statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Maulud: Imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, the President said Nigeria “need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers.”

While congratulating Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the President urged them to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Beyond celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, Tinubu admonished Muslims to mark the celebration with deep introspection and prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” the President said.