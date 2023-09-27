ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu urged Muslims to mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration with deep introspection and prayers.

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

The President said Nigeria is at an important juncture, where all necessary measures have to be taken to secure the country economically.

President Tinubu said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

In the statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Maulud: Imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, the President said Nigeria “need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the President urged them to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Beyond celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, Tinubu admonished Muslims to mark the celebration with deep introspection and prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” the President said.

The President also urged religious leaders to use the period to “pray for the country and to encourage their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life in their commitment to the country.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley