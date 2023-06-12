ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The interest free loan would be disbursed based on a student's number of years of study

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Dele Alake, a presidential spokesman, disclosed this on Monday at the end of the signing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alake said the bill would boost the educational pursuit of the youths across the country, adding that to enjoy the facility, students must show evidence of being indigent.

He said that a committee drawn from all the relevant educational stakeholders would be set up to handle the process of an efficient disbursement of the loans.

Alake said that a percentage of the revenue of the Federation would be used to finance the new initiative.

Andrew Adejo, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the bill would rest the case of lack of fund hindering indigents educational pursuit.

He said the signing of the bill signified how the Tinubu administration intended to handle the issue of qualitative and quantitative education in its period.

Adejo said the ministry already had experience in students financial dealings through the student scholarship boards scheme.

He added that the country's handling of loans recovery in various projects would also come handy in the recouping of loans.

He added that the interest free loan would be disbursed based on the students number of years of study and ability to pay back.

The permanent secretary said the media should assist in disseminating information on the issue of funding of education in the country.

He said the states should match the financial and technical support of the Federal Government in order to give Nigerians good education.

