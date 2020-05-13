The APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says the choice of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, will help Nigeria to galvanise national, regional and international efforts.

Tinubu made the assertion in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Lagos on the appointment of Gambari by the president.

Gambari’s appointment was announced on Monday as replacement for the late Mallam Abba Kyari, who died after a failed battle with COVID-19.

Tinubu noted that at a time when the entire world was combating COVID-19 pandemic and the economic consequences thereof, Prof. Gambari’s expertise and international reputation would help Nigeria galvanise national, regional and international efforts.

He described Gambari as “a renowned diplomat, statesman and scholar who had served the nation in various vital capacities.

“Prof. Gambari’s intellect, broad experience and skills in administration and diplomacy have adequately prepared and equipped him for the important job,” Tinubu said.

He commended President Buhari for making such a thoughtful and prudent choice at this crucial moment.

The APC national leader said that Gambari would work competently and with dedication.

“The Chief of Staff will help President Buhari to advance his policy and governance priorities, just as he did in the past when he served as the Minister of External Affairs in the 1980s.

“My personal knowledge of the Chief of Staff, Gambari, is that he is an erudite man who knows and loves this country.

“He strongly believes in the Nigerian project and President Buhari’s change agenda.

“He is no stranger to our party, APC, and its progressive national vision.

“Over a long and illustrious career, Gambari has proved his mettle nationally and internationally.

“His resume takes a back seat to none,” Tinubu said.

The APC national leader said that Gambari distinguished himself in his works, while serving as an under Secretary-General of the United Nations.

He added that as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar and Special Representative in Angola, he also worked excellently.

“He has made ground breaking contributions in the areas of conflict prevention and resolution, democratisation and development in Africa,” Tinubu said.

He said Gambari’s resources would also help to contain this viral menace and to advance Nigeria’s interests on other important matters.

“His, is a tough assignment, perhaps the hardest he has had, but he is a special person with great attributes.

“He will meet the challenge by discharging his duties with excellence and high purpose,” Tinubu said.

He prayed that the guidance and protection of Almighty Allah be with him as he begins the task of assisting the president in forging a better Nigeria and a better life for all of its people.

“Chief of Staff Gambari has my best wishes and encouragement,” Tinubu said.