BREAKING: Tinubu sacks, replaces heads of agencies in aviation sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu anticipates that the new leadership across the aviation sector will uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

His media aide, Ajuri Ngelale stated that the appointments were part of the president’s determination to bring Nigeria’s civil aviation to world-class standards for the well-being of fliers and stakeholders.

While some heads of agencies in the sector were replaced, one was suspended and awaiting investigation by the EFCC.

In the new arrangement, Olubunmi Kuku replaces Kabir Mohammed as Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Umar Farouk replaced Tayib Odunowo as Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Alex Badeh Jr. takes over from Akinola Olateru as the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency now has Prof. Charles Anosike as its Director-General. He takes over from Prof. Mansur Matazu.

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Modibbo hands over to Joseph Imalighwe as the Acting Rector.

Imalighwe’s appointment is pending the appointment of a substantive rector following the NCAT Act (2022).

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu was suspended from office to enable the EFCC to conduct an unfettered investigation into his activities as director-general.

Other senior officials of the NCAA are also to be investigated by the EFCC.

Nuhu was replaced by Capt. Chris Najomo as the acting Director-General.

The president also approved a diligent process by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive vice-chancellor and other principal officers for the Abuja-based African Aviation and Aerospace University.

Tinubu anticipates that the new leadership across the aviation sector will uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people as primary and sacrosanct in all of their administrative activities.

Ngelale stated that because of the cost of underperformance in the sector, the president demanded the immediate establishment of world-class policy design, implementation, and regulatory framework to reposition aviation to align with his “Renewed Hope’’ agenda.

He added that all of the president’s directives took immediate effect.

