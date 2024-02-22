ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu welcomed the partnership between Afreximbank and KCH London to establish a first-rate healthcare facility in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

He added that the administration would also continue to prioritise domestic and foreign direct investments in the sector.

The President said this at a meeting with Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that Oramah was accompanied by a delegation from King’s College Hospital, London (KCH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu welcomed the partnership between Afreximbank and KCH London to establish a first-rate healthcare facility in Abuja, called Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), scheduled for completion in 2025.

”We welcome this significant step towards investing in Nigeria’s healthcare sector. This facility is a great commitment to humanity. We are open and ready to assist this project in every way possible.

Africa is in need, and Nigeria is committed to the need of its people. Putting people’s welfare first is putting healthcare first. The training and development of our people are our priorities.

”Out of every five black persons, one is a Nigerian. We are racing against time to meet our obligations to our people. This project will further strengthen our long-term vision for the healthcare of our people.

“We are determined to succeed, and whatever you need for us to achieve this project, I want to assure you, we will do it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was recently appointed the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

The President emphasised that the continent cannot afford to remain behind in the quality and accessibility of its healthcare system.

He, therefore, asked Afreximbank not to relent in its commitment to investing in projects that would ensure that Africa possesses the expertise and resources to meet its own healthcare needs.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, explained that the Bank and KCH are also collaborating on building a medical and nursing school alongside AMCE.

He said that this was in line with the administration’s commitment to expanding the training of healthcare professionals in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Your Excellency, you will recall that in October 2023, you approved an initiative to unlock Nigeria’s healthcare value chain and appointed a coordinator. We have worked in the last few months to identify various work streams.

”I am pleased to inform Your Excellency, that today, we signed an MOU with the President of Afreximbank for a $1 billion facility to finance a credit and equity contribution pool for private sector investors interested in investing in Nigeria’s health sector value chain,” he said.

The Nigerian-born President of the Bank, Oramah, pledged the Bank’s commitment to developing quality health infrastructure on the continent.

He also pledged a substantial contribution to the reduction of medical tourism out of Africa, while promoting intra-Africa trade, and creating jobs in the country and continent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters