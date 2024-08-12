Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

Efe Ovuakporie, Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the appointment was effective from August 7, 2024.

Ovuakporie said that reappointment was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume. She quoted Akume as saying that the reappointment was by the provisions of Section 16 (1) and (3)(a) of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, 2006.

She said that Adaji has an impressive track record of exceptional performance, leading to a significant transformation of the NBC and advancing boundary management in Nigeria.

“His reappointment is expected to further expand the commission’s scope of operations and establish a peaceful boundary regime in Nigeria’s 86 interstate boundary communities and international boundaries,” she added.

Further details indicated that Adaji holds a Master of Science degree in Land Surveying from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri.

“He joined the NBC in 1992 as an Assistant Chief Surveyor, having previously worked as a Lecturer at ABU Zaria.