ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adaji has an impressive track record of exceptional performance, leading to a significant transformation of the NBC and advancing boundary management in Nigeria.

Adamu Adaji reappointed as the Director-General (D-G) of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for a second and final term of four years
Adamu Adaji reappointed as the Director-General (D-G) of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for a second and final term of four years

Recommended articles

Efe Ovuakporie, Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the appointment was effective from August 7, 2024.

Ovuakporie said that reappointment was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume. She quoted Akume as saying that the reappointment was by the provisions of Section 16 (1) and (3)(a) of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, 2006.

She said that Adaji has an impressive track record of exceptional performance, leading to a significant transformation of the NBC and advancing boundary management in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His reappointment is expected to further expand the commission’s scope of operations and establish a peaceful boundary regime in Nigeria’s 86 interstate boundary communities and international boundaries,” she added.

Further details indicated that Adaji holds a Master of Science degree in Land Surveying from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri.

“He joined the NBC in 1992 as an Assistant Chief Surveyor, having previously worked as a Lecturer at ABU Zaria.

“Through hard work, he rose to the position of Director at the NBC and was appointed substantive D-G on August 8, 2020,” Ovuakporie said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

Edo Govt rejects court's reinstatement, accuses Shaibu of impersonating Omobayo

Edo Govt rejects court's reinstatement, accuses Shaibu of impersonating Omobayo

IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos airport

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) [Punch Newspapers]

Indigents benefit from ₦100 million empowerment fund by Kaduna senator

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Russia reacts as DSS arrests Kano tailors who sew Russian flag for protesters

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman