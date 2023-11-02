ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu is turning Nigeria into a global powerhouse – UK High Commissioner

Ima Elijah

Montgomery applauded President Tinubu's bold economic reforms and leadership within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Richard Montgomery [Vanguard]
Speaking at the 2023 Cabinet Retreat, Montgomery commended Nigeria's emergence as a regional and global powerhouse due to the visionary reforms and multi-sector reorganisations initiated by the Tinubu administration.

Addressing ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries, Montgomery acknowledged the daunting economic, security, and social challenges confronting Nigeria.

However, he expressed confidence in the President's reform initiatives, which he believes are vital steps toward overcoming these challenges.

Montgomery underscored Nigeria's potential, stating, "Mr President, I'd like to recognize Nigeria as a growing regional and global powerhouse. You are likely to become the third largest country in the world by 2050. I applaud your plans to stabilise the economy and put it on a higher growth path to prosperity, on which so much else depends."

He assured Nigeria of the UK's unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and partnership between the two nations.

"The UK stands ready to support in the spirit of mutual respect. The UK stands ready to stand up on our partnerships across a range of areas, and I wish you and your government all best wishes and goodwill in your work ahead," Montgomery affirmed.

He also praised Nigeria's active engagement on the international stage, especially in the G-20 and its advocacy for democracy.

Montgomery further highlighted the historical ties and shared commitments between the UK and Nigeria. "Nigeria really matters to the UK; we share history; we share a commitment to democratic politics, we share interests in defense and security and trade and investment," he stated.

