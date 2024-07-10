ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu is reportedly willing to settle the new minimum wage issue.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.
NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Recommended articles

According to ThePunch, a source in the labour leadership disclosed this development on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The source said the president is willing to settle the new minimum wage issue.

Recall that in June, the Federal Government and Organised Private Sector agreed on ₦62,000 as the new minimum wage, but labour unions rejected the offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government also appealed to the labour unions, arguing that 62,000 was the only realistic option that wouldn’t lead to job losses, but the union ignored the appeal.

While speaking at the maiden Annual Convention of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Women Commission in Abuja on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, reiterated the position of organised labour on the matter.

TUC President, Festus Osifo.
TUC President, Festus Osifo. Pulse Nigeria

Osifo insisted ₦250,000 is the ideal minimum wage for workers in Nigeria. He added that the union would ensure its negotiation with the government does not take too long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum wage negotiations cannot be dead. The 2019 minimum wage (that has expired) took about two years to see the light of day. We started the negotiations in 2017.

“We promised you when we started in January (this year) that we will ensure this one is fast-tracked for us not to be in the conundrum that we were in 2019 which took two years.

However, as the leadership of labour unions set to meet with the president on Thursday, Nigerian workers look forward to the outcome of the meeting.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nobody is too big to be voted out of office' - El-Rufai's son shades Tinubu

'Nobody is too big to be voted out of office' - El-Rufai's son shades Tinubu

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage

Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Mass protest looms if food prices keep rising - Lawan

Plateau State local government elections set for October 9

Plateau State local government elections set for October 9

EFCC detective says Nyako created fraudulent project to steal ₦29bn from State funds

EFCC detective says Nyako created fraudulent project to steal ₦29bn from State funds

Tragedy as prominent federal lawmaker dies at 51

Tragedy as prominent federal lawmaker dies at 51

Delta residents refuse to collect 4,651 permanent driver’s licences - FRSC

Delta residents refuse to collect 4,651 permanent driver’s licences - FRSC

VIDEO: Drama as lawmakers, women affairs minister exchange words in alleged corruption probe

VIDEO: Drama as lawmakers, women affairs minister exchange words in alleged corruption probe

LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

LASG moves to translate Lagos laws into Yoruba with AI

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Getty]

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

North-East senators lament exclusion from Tinubu's Renewed Hope Road projects