Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

Byao Wahab

The committee will be chaired by Taiwo Oyedele.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja.

It would be recalled that in July, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy in a statement announced the establishment of the committee by the president.

He noted that the committee would be chaired by Taiwo Oyedele.

Details later…

Byao Wahab

