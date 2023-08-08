Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms
The committee will be chaired by Taiwo Oyedele.
Recommended articles
The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja.
It would be recalled that in July, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy in a statement announced the establishment of the committee by the president.
He noted that the committee would be chaired by Taiwo Oyedele.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs
Increased climate investments will boost Nigeria’s economy - Experts
Lagos Assembly visits victims of demolished buildings by State Task Force
Jigawa govt tasks communities on Semi-Arid Landscape project
'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG
Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms
'We’ve nothing to hide in PAP' - Interim Administrator
Senate constitutes standing committees, adjourns plenary until Sept 26
APC warns Obaseki to stop blaming his 'failure' to fix bad roads on Tinubu
Pulse Sports
Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home
Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie
England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons
Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England
Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals
Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?
ADVERTISEMENT