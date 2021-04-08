Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again made a slip while delivering a speech.

Tinubu erroneously described Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, as the “wife of the president”.

The former governor of Lagos State made the blunder at the launch of Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different’ in Abuja on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Tinubu, while acknowledging dignitaries in the audience said: “Your excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by the chief of staff; his excellency the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo; her excellency first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; your excellency wife of the president, Dolapo Osinbajo.”

This is the second time the APC chieftain will commit such a slip in two weeks.

It would be recalled that Tinubu on Monday, March 29, advised the Federal Government to recruit 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army to address insecurity in the country.

The former governor of Lagos State made the comment while speaking at the colloquium to mark his 69th birthday in Kano.

He, however, released a statement 24 hours later, saying he meant 50,000 and not 50 million youths.