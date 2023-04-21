Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

Tinubu noted that Muslims used the Ramadan period for spiritual obligation, which is one of the pillars of Islam, and urged Nigerians to work towards becoming a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication, and honesty.

He further added, “We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to work with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail."