Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria
Tinubu promises to lead Nigerians towards a brighter future as he assures the nation of his readiness to work with them upon assumption of office.
Recommended articles
Tinubu noted that Muslims used the Ramadan period for spiritual obligation, which is one of the pillars of Islam, and urged Nigerians to work towards becoming a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication, and honesty.
He further added, “We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to work with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail."
Takeout: Nigerians can hold onto the promise of a brighter future under Tinubu's leadership.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng