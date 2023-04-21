The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Tinubu promises to lead Nigerians towards a brighter future as he assures the nation of his readiness to work with them upon assumption of office.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu noted that Muslims used the Ramadan period for spiritual obligation, which is one of the pillars of Islam, and urged Nigerians to work towards becoming a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication, and honesty.

He further added, “We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to work with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail."

Takeout: Nigerians can hold onto the promise of a brighter future under Tinubu's leadership.

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Okowa constitutes transition committee

AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Buhari approves suspension of Adamawa REC, orders probe of security operatives

Senator Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates in Sokoto

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

