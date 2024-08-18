Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Goni disclosed this during an inspection of the collapsed bridge for the second time in two months in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa on Sunday.

He said that during the first inspection, assessment was conducted for the work, but now, the bridge has completely collapsed.

“We were here about two months ago when the first incident happened and we promised to fix up the problem, but unfortunately before actions could start this is the situation.

“And the damage has happened about three times now, the good thing about it is that President Tinubu has approved for the immediate reconstruction to ease the hardship people face on the road”, he said.

Goni said, due to rainfall, the work may not possibly start immediately but alternative solutions would be provided for easy movement of vehicles on the road.

“As you can see now, people coming from Maiduguri have to stop over there, since we are here we will see what we can do,“ he said.

Goni further assured the people of the reconstruction of other damaged culverts along the road.

Malam Mohammed Saidu, a resident confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bridge was washed away as a result of heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon.

He said that they were facing a lot of challenges as a result of the incident such as not being able to visit markets in Gwoza, Borno and the same people from Borno not finding it easy to cross over.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to come to their aid immediately.