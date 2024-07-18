RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC.

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
Bayo Onanuga, the president’s Special Adviser for Information and Strategy announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

According to him, Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, "President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers with promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage. President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days."

Onanuga said the labour leaders applauded the president for "the fatherly gesture."

He said the president also promised to use his discretionary powers to meet the demands of university unions demanding unpaid four months' salaries.

