BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s Special Adviser for Information and Strategy announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

According to him, Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, "President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers with promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage. President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days."

Onanuga said the labour leaders applauded the president for "the fatherly gesture."