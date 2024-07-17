Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

Recommended articles
The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, said Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and had served in several ministries.
“The new appointee will take over from the incumbent, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on Aug. 13."
President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship.
He tasked the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.