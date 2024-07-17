RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship.

Didi Esther-Walson Jack new Head of Service of the Federation [Nairametrics]

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, said Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and had served in several ministries.

“The new appointee will take over from the incumbent, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on Aug. 13."

He tasked the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.

