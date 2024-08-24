NIA DG submits resignation letter to Tinubu

Abubakar's resignation, confirmed by State House correspondents, comes six years after assuming the agency’s leadership.

He was first appointed in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his tenure in office to December 2021.

State House sources quoted Abubakar as saying President Tinubu has accepted his resignation, which he described as routine.

“It’s a routine thing, from time to time, to brief Mr. President on situations, on issues, and today is no exception.

“After the briefing, I tendered my resignation, and Mr. President graciously approved and accepted the resignation.

“I thanked him for allowing me to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for an extended period of 15 months, which is very rare,” he told State House correspondents.

A post on the official X account of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) also confirmed the news, adding that Abubakar tendered his resignation on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

As of the time of filing this report, the Presidency has yet to issue an official statement on the development.

