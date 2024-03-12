ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints former Lagos commissioner Mobereola new NIMASA DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president expects the new director-general to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The appointment follows the exit of Bashir Jamoh whose tenure recently expired.

Mobereola holds a Ph.D, and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, England, and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

He was the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and was also the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

In the private sector, he was Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London. He was also Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Ltd., London.

The president expects the new director-general to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role. He also expects Mobereola to achieve the mandate of NIMASA in providing world-leading standards of maritime safety administration, maritime labour regulation, marine pollution prevention and control, search and rescue, cabotage enforcement, shipping development and ship registration.

This is in accordance with the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the sector as ably guided by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Tinubu appoints former Lagos commissioner Mobereola new NIMASA DG

