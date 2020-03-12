On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Senator Bima Muhammadu Enagi (APC, Niger South), introduced a bill to ban the use of generators in the country.

Let's just say the bill has passed a first reading.

Here’s what the bill looks like in summary...

The bill is titled: A BILL FOR AN ACT TO PROHIBIT/BAN THE IMPORTATION/USE OF GENERATING SETS TO CURB THE MENACE OF ENVIRONMENTAL (AIR) POLLUTION AND TO FACILITATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE POWER SECTOR.

Sponsor: Senator Bima, Muhammad Enagi (Niger South Senatorial District).

ENACTED By the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Enagi’s bill seeks for the:

1. Prohibition/Ban on importation of generating sets.

Any person who:

a) Imports generating sets; or

(b) Knowingly sells generating sets, shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than ten years.

Provided that this subsection shall not apply to the importation or sale of any generating set to be used for essential services.

2. Ban Excludes Essential services.

(3) The ban/prohibition of generating sets shall not include generating sets used for essential services which include:

(i) Medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), (ii) Airports,

(iii) Railway stations/services,

(iv) Elevators (lifts)

(v) Escalators,

(vi) Research Institutions, and

(-vii) Such facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply:

(b) Approval for exclusion shall be obtained from the Minister in charge of Power which shall brief the Federal Executive Council quarterly on approvals granted.

3. Ban on Use

All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petroI/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country.

4. Meaning of Generating Sets

In this “Bill” generating set (Generator) means a machine that is used for producing electricity.

5. Short Title

This Bill may be cited as the Generating Sets (Prohibition/Ban) Bill, 2020.

Explanatory Memorandum

This Bill seeks to ban the importation and use of generating sets (generators) in the country and to curb the menace of environmental pollution which leads to potential health hazards it poses to the whole nation.