This is what Buhari told Prime Minister Theresa May

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May arrived the presidential villa in Abuja in a grey car with registration number 138 CMD, around 1 pm of August 29, 2018. She was received by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the forecourt of the villa.

After arrival formalities, Buhari and May disappeared behind the Aso Rock doors for a meeting which lasted a few minutes.

Buhari and May signed agreements on Defence and Security partnership. The other agreement was on Economic Development Forum.

Speaking briefly before signing the agreements, Buhari told May that: “I welcome you most sincerely to Nigeria and I am very grateful to the British government under your leadership for the help you are giving us in the area of security.

“The training team that goes to our institutions in Kaduna and observe the operations in the North-East mainly, we thank you very much for that.

“I also thank you very much for the improvement in trade relationship between us since you assumed office.

“We are nervously watching developments on Brexit, because we know that relationship has been on since 1938 and people are here looking at the opportunities in education, businesses, and so on.

“Let me assure you that we will take the necessary steps to improve on the trade relationship between our two countries".

'Good discussions'

Buhari expressed Nigeria’s satisfaction with the removal of barriers by the British government for veterans of the World Wars, and numerous assistance to tackle human trafficking as well as climate change.

The Nigerian leader also narrated the effects of the drying up of the Lake Chad and the need to resuscitate it, in order to boost farming and fishing activities within the Chad basin.

May told Buhari that “I’m delighted to be able to continue the very good discussions we had when you were in London in April.

“As you said, we already have very good cooperation between the UK and Nigeria, which include education, defence, security and trade relations.

“We are ready to cooperate together on global and regional issues; to strengthen that cooperation and partnership.

“I have with me a business delegation, as we look to enhance our ties in future and explore more trading opportunities.

“We will also be looking to work together to step up efforts against security threats from Boko Haram, human trafficking and the likes.

“And, of course, also cooperate to fight corruption and lifting people out of poverty.’’

May left Abuja for Lagos after the meeting. She’ll be off to Kenya as soon as she’s done having a meeting with business leaders in Lagos.

Nigeria is one of three countries May will be visiting this week. The others are Kenya and South Africa.