Terror Alert: UK warns citizens to avoid 22 states in Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

The UK advised its citizens to monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with their travel provider.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (CNBC)
This was announced by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in a statement published on its website on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The warning is connected to the security situation in the country.

Recall that in October, the UK government warned of an increased threat of terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory, after which it restricted access to the British High Commission in Abuja.

In the statement titled “Updated Foreign Commonwealth Development Office Travel Advice to British Nationals Traveling to the FCT,” the UK said the warning is to help its nationals make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip.

The statement read, “FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources. The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria. Although, the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

