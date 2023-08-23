Body advocates digital education for improved healthcare in Nigeria

This assertion was made by Blessing Ashi, Tech4Dev’s Women Techsters Lead, during the 3rd edition of the Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development; Eko 2023.

The conference, themed ‘Innovation, Income, and Access to Quality Healthcare,’ was held in Lagos on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Tech4Dev, a non-profit organisation dedicated to leveraging technology for positive social change, has been actively involved in empowering communities across Nigeria.

During her keynote address, Ashi underscored the critical link between digital education and healthcare, particularly in both urban and rural areas of the country.

Ashi said, "Access to digital education can significantly improve the rate of healthcare in Nigeria. By equipping our youth with digital skills, we not only bridge the digital divide but also empower them to actively participate in the transformation of healthcare services.

"Digital education equips young people with the skills needed to harness technology for healthcare innovations. It can lead to the development of telemedicine solutions, health information systems, and other technological advancements that can bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural areas."

The conference, attended by healthcare professionals, policymakers, and youth advocates, delved into various facets of healthcare in Nigeria, with a particular focus on adolescent and youth health.

Discussions revolved around innovative approaches to improving healthcare, income generation for youths in the healthcare sector, and increasing access to quality healthcare services.

Other speakers on the panel include Susanne Ogunleye, Chief Executive Officer, Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions, Elizabeth Talatu, Executive Director, Sustainable Impact and Development (SID) Initiative, Ibukunoluwa Abraham, Pharmacist and Data Scientist and Aisha Abdullahi Bubah a Psychologist and mental health advocate.

The panelists highlighted the persistent challenges facing healthcare in Nigeria, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to quality healthcare in rural areas, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.