ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Body advocates digital education for improved healthcare in Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tech4Dev's presentation added a new dimension to these discussions by advocating for digital education as a fundamental solution.

Tech4Dev advocates digital education for improved healthcare in Nigeria.
Tech4Dev advocates digital education for improved healthcare in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

This assertion was made by Blessing Ashi, Tech4Dev’s Women Techsters Lead, during the 3rd edition of the Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development; Eko 2023.

The conference, themed ‘Innovation, Income, and Access to Quality Healthcare,’ was held in Lagos on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Tech4Dev, a non-profit organisation dedicated to leveraging technology for positive social change, has been actively involved in empowering communities across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her keynote address, Ashi underscored the critical link between digital education and healthcare, particularly in both urban and rural areas of the country.

Ashi said, "Access to digital education can significantly improve the rate of healthcare in Nigeria. By equipping our youth with digital skills, we not only bridge the digital divide but also empower them to actively participate in the transformation of healthcare services.

"Digital education equips young people with the skills needed to harness technology for healthcare innovations. It can lead to the development of telemedicine solutions, health information systems, and other technological advancements that can bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural areas."

The conference, attended by healthcare professionals, policymakers, and youth advocates, delved into various facets of healthcare in Nigeria, with a particular focus on adolescent and youth health.

Discussions revolved around innovative approaches to improving healthcare, income generation for youths in the healthcare sector, and increasing access to quality healthcare services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other speakers on the panel include Susanne Ogunleye, Chief Executive Officer, Jasmine Ultra Blue Solutions, Elizabeth Talatu, Executive Director, Sustainable Impact and Development (SID) Initiative, Ibukunoluwa Abraham, Pharmacist and Data Scientist and Aisha Abdullahi Bubah a Psychologist and mental health advocate.

The panelists highlighted the persistent challenges facing healthcare in Nigeria, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to quality healthcare in rural areas, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

Tech4Dev's presentation added a new dimension to these discussions by advocating for digital education as a fundamental solution.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

Nasarawa State’s chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

Nasarawa State’s chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

Nigerians require more re-orientation – Information minister

Nigerians require more re-orientation – Information minister

Egbetokun inaugurates police complaints response unit in Lagos

Egbetokun inaugurates police complaints response unit in Lagos

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian Army

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian Army

Amaltech CEO advises Tinubu to invest in semiconductors, chips production

Amaltech CEO advises Tinubu to invest in semiconductors, chips production

NAF to take delivery of 18 attack helicopters – Chief of Air Staff

NAF to take delivery of 18 attack helicopters – Chief of Air Staff

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers