The Chairman, Senate Committee of Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, made the call when he led members of the committee on oversight visit to Defence Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Wamakko said that the defence headquarters had played an important role in the coordination of the armed forces which had effectively sustained troops in the various operations across the country.

He added that the military had also achieved success in peace support operations in West Africa toward guaranteeing a secured Nigeria.

This is clearly evident in the great feet achieved in the on-going Northeast operations and the containment of other security threats across Nigeria, Wamakko said.

“The committee commends the sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed forces in undertaking this great task of protecting the Nation. We salute your courage.

“The committee recommends that the tempo of security operations be sustained.

“It is, therefore, imperative that more budgetary and extra-budgetary allocations be approved in respect of the enormous material and capital projects requirement for sustenance of troops in theatre of operations.

“Without doubt, realistic budgetary allocations and appropriations with on-time release of fund will go a long way in achieving enduring goals, but most importantly is the judicious use of allocated funds to achieve desired result.

“Government therefore has responsibility to make use of economic resources.

“We believe that with greater synergy and cooperation we can achieve our common goal of confronting the nation’s security challenges and attain safety for citizens,” he said.

Wamakko also urged the defence authorities to ensure judicious use of the resources available to them and promised that the legislature would continue to provide oversight to encourage transparency and accountability.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, commended the committee for its continued support for the military in its quest to keep Nigeria safe.

Olonisakin disclosed that the armed forces were currently involved in different operations across the country to checkmate the activities of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

He explained that only 40 per cent of its 2019 budget had so far been released and that 72.6 per cent of approved capital allocation for 2018 was released.

He added that this development had significantly impacted on the desire of DHQ to meet its operational and welfare projections.

According to him, it is worthy of note that the DHQ successfully implemented the 2018 budget in line with the policy thrust of due process, accountability and transparency.