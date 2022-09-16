RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected Gunmen on Friday killed a member of Ebubeagu South-East Security Outfit in Ebonyi.

Suspected gunmen kill member of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi. (LindaIkeji)
A resident in the area, Mr Victor Ogbaga, who spoke with newsmen in Abakaliki, said the deceased was a native of Ndu Akparata Igbeagu in the area.

“He was killed by the gunmen at his duty post, Mkpuma Ekwa-oku in Izzi.

“The corpse of the victim has been evacuated from the scene, where he was murdered this morning,” Ogbaga stated.

SP Chris Anyanwu, spokesperson of the command, confirmed the killing and added that the victim was shot at the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, I have called a personnel of Ebubeagu and he said that the attack was true,” Anyawu said.

