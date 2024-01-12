ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election

Bayo Wahab

The apex court affirmed Sanwo-Olu's election on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

The apex court dismissed the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for lacking in merit.

In his petition, Rhodes-Vivour had claimed that Sanwo-Olu's deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, had renounced his citizenship as a Nigerian.

However, the court held that Hamzat is a Nigerian by birth.

In a unanimous decision, the court affirmed the judgement earlier delivered on the Lagos governorship election dispute by the Court of Appeal Lagos.

The verdict was delivered by five panel of judges led by Justice Garba Lawal.

The judges who made up the panel are Justices Inyang Okoro, Emmanuel Agim, Uwani Abba-Aji and Adamu Jauro.

