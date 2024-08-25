Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

She made this point at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Okonjo-Iweala delivered a keynote address entitled, ‘A Social Contract For Nigeria’s Future’ at the event well-attended by lawyers.

The former Nigerian Finance Minister noted that insecurity has been weaponised in Nigeria for political purposes by political players.

She accused some politicians of instigating insecurity to make their opponents look bad and incompetent to govern.

“We cannot have socio-economic development without security. We certainly cannot have security without development.

“We all know that security has been weaponised in our country for political purposes by political actors, leading partly to the situation we have now.