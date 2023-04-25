The sports category has moved to a new website.
Southeast group hails Tinubu’s return, tasks him on inclusiveness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enefe said Tinubu was back to concentrate on the task of constituting his cabinet team members and preparations ahead of his inauguration.

Chief Ekene Enefe, the founder of SDMBAT, said this while speaking with journalists in Awka on Tuesday.

Enefe served as Deputy Director, Contact and Mobilisation, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Southeast zone.

Enefe said Tinubu was back to concentrate on the task of constituting his cabinet team members and preparations ahead of his inauguration.

The APC Chieftain said it was gratifying to see that contrary to insinuation about the state of health of the president-elect, he was healthy, fit and ready for work.

“The SDMBAT wants to join millions of Nigerians to welcome our great leader and president-elect, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, back to Nigeria after weeks of deserved rest.

“We know that while he was away he was not resting per se because he is a workaholic, so he has returned to continue the task of setting up a government and rebuilding Nigeria.

“We believe in this mandate, we saw it before the party primary that is why we started the SDMBAT movement about 18 months ago to mobilise support for BAT in Southeast and beyond,” he said.

Enefe said Nigerians were waiting to see Tinubu replicate the magic wand of Lagos on the entire country and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver.

He urged the president-elect to use his government to address the unity, economic, security and corruption challenges of Nigeria by making inclusion his watchword.

“I know Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian, we are sure he will form an inclusive government, we urge him to consider loyalty, competence and inclusivity as he settles down to form his team,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria



