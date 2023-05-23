The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Bayo Wahab

The infrastructure will now be officially known as Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]
Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President on Digital and New Media, the governors agreed to have the bridge named after the president following a consultation.

The infrastructure will now be officially known as Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, May 22, 2023, Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement announced that the president would commission three major bridges, three Federal Secretariats and a road.

He said the inauguration would be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualised in 2005.

Other bridges to be commissioned are the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa State and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State.

The Second Niger Bridge is 1.6 km long connecting Asaba, the capital of Delta State to Onitsha in Anambra State.

President Buhari also approved the naming of the newly-completed Federal Secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretariat will officially be known as the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Federal Secretariat.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Court adjourns Seun Kuti’s trial to Wednesday

Court adjourns Seun Kuti’s trial to Wednesday

NAHCON denies asking prospective pilgrims to pay additional $100

NAHCON denies asking prospective pilgrims to pay additional $100

Yahaya Bello reinstates officials who resigned for governorship election

Yahaya Bello reinstates officials who resigned for governorship election

Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello signs 5 bills into law

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello signs 5 bills into law

Buhari to inaugurate 7 legacy projects Tuesday

Buhari to inaugurate 7 legacy projects Tuesday

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Sahara Foundation, Wecyclers, LSETF promote sustainable environment with Go-Recycling

Sahara Foundation, Wecyclers, LSETF promote sustainable environment with Go-Recycling

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89