Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President on Digital and New Media, the governors agreed to have the bridge named after the president following a consultation.

The infrastructure will now be officially known as Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement announced that the president would commission three major bridges, three Federal Secretariats and a road.

He said the inauguration would be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualised in 2005.

Other bridges to be commissioned are the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa State and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State.

The Second Niger Bridge is 1.6 km long connecting Asaba, the capital of Delta State to Onitsha in Anambra State.

President Buhari also approved the naming of the newly-completed Federal Secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

