The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has expressed its commitment towards protecting Nigerians against the possibility of Chinese drugs reported to be made with human flesh flooding the country.

A letter by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), dated October 12, 2018, had alerted SON and other health agencies about the human-remains drugs , reporting that the South Korean Customs Service recently seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from fetuses, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.

According to the letter, the manufacturers claimed that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases.

However, South Korean authorities expressed concern that 18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B virus, were found in the seized capsules which were reportedly smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.

"It stressed that the making of human-remain drugs and consuming them are crimes against humanity, which can also lead to serious health challenges," the letter read.

The authenticity of the letter had been in question because it was leaked, but SON's Technical Assistant/Head, Public Relations, Bola Fashina, has confirmed its receipt by the agency.

He said the agency is on the lookout for the products so as to protect Nigerians against consuming things that'll endanger their lives and general well-being.

Other agencies put on alert by the NIA are the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who were directed to sensitise Nigerians of the development and warn them of the inherent dangers of patronising drugs imported from China.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and other mail delivery services were also advised to step up monitoring of cargoes and packages with drugs imported into Nigeria.