I’ve not received salary since I became Anambra Gov  —  Soludo

Bayo Wahab

Soludo says the ostentatious lifestyle of Nigerian politicians and government officials is insensitive to poor Nigerians.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]
The governor said this on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at a special edition of The Platform, an event organised by the Covenant Nation.

Soludo condemned the ostentatious lifestyle of Nigerian politicians and government officials, saying their “obscene flamboyance in public display” is insensitive to poor Nigerians.

He urged his colleagues to cut wasteful spending, adding that since he assumed office, he has yet to receive a kobo as salary.

“In Anambra, I have not received a kobo as salary since I assumed office. I have donated my salary to the state.

“It is symbolic. It is not much. I think generally, the system is in denial. There must be some signalling, it is just the symbolism of this,” the governor said.

He continued, “That is why I proposed reinventing the new code of conduct for public officers. For the federal government, the actual projected revenue comes to about ₦6,160 per Nigerian, per month.

“For the states, except Lagos and a few states, most states have revenues amounting to less than ₦3,000 per resident, per month.

“It is from this shares per citizen that we are expected to provide all the infrastructure, debt service, pay salaries and pensions, build schools, and provide everything.

Soludo maintained that Nigeria’s economic woes are compounded by the extravagant lifestyles of government officials.

