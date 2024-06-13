ADVERTISEMENT
Governors, lawmakers, others should earn minimum wage - Soludo

Segun Adeyemi

The former CBN governor also revealed that he had not received any salary since his emergence as the number one administrator in Anambra State.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. [Facebook]
Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. [Facebook]

Speaking at a special event organised by The Covenant Nation to promote national development, Soludo highlighted Nigeria’s severe economic strain.

He criticised the lavish lifestyles of government officials, which he argued drain the nation’s resources.

Soludo proposed that reducing officials’ salaries to the minimum wage would better connect them with the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians, criticising the current system for ignoring the nation’s financial reality.

“Nigeria is very poor and broke, but the lifestyle of government and government officials does not show it, especially with the obscene flamboyance in public display.

“The poor are hungry and impatient, let’s not annoy them more with our insensitivity.

“In this case, I agree with reverend father Mbaka, who said elected governors should also earn minimum wage. I agree that we should be paid that so that we can feel that as well,” Soludo said.

The former CBN governor also revealed that he had not received any salary since his emergence as the number one administrator in Anambra State.

“In Anambra, I have not received a kobo as salary since I assumed office. I have donated my salary to the state.

“It is symbolic. It is not much. I think, generally, the system is in denial. There must be some signalling, it is just the symbolism of this,” he said.

