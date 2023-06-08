Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Soludo, in a statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, described Okonkwo as a prominent son of Anambra who truely served the State.

Okonkwo hailed from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Soludo extended condolences to the Okonkwo family and prayed to God to console them.

“On behalf of the Anambra government and the entire people of the State, I commiserate with the family and friends of the deceased over this painful loss.

“I pray the good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.