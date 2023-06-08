The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okonkwo was a member of the sixth Senate between 2007 and 2011.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo is the governor of Anambra State. [PM News]
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo is the governor of Anambra State. [PM News]

Recommended articles

Soludo, in a statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, described Okonkwo as a prominent son of Anambra who truely served the State.

Okonkwo hailed from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Soludo extended condolences to the Okonkwo family and prayed to God to console them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the Anambra government and the entire people of the State, I commiserate with the family and friends of the deceased over this painful loss.

“I pray the good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Okonkwo was a member of the sixth Senate between 2007 and 2011.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

How police officers see promotion — CP

How police officers see promotion — CP

FG declares June 12 public holiday

FG declares June 12 public holiday

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week