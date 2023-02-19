ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has directed the Attorney General of the State to call for and review all case files with allegations of human rights abuses handled by Police Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu.

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by RRS Awkuzu.
Soludo calls for review of case files handled by RRS Awkuzu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a Statement, signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, Soludo said his attention had been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers in Zone 13, Ukpo, and alleged human right abuses by some officers (RRS), Awkuzu, respectively

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Inspector General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for that timely intervention.

“In the meantime, I have requested the Attorney General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and review all the files of cases on allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our State, being handled by the said RRS.

“This will enable the Attorney General to give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution and sections 148, 149 and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022,” he said.

Soludo assured the public that his government is monitoring the situation closely and would ensure that justice is done if anybody is found culpable.

The governor called for calm on the part of the public pending the outcome of the inquiry, urging them to remain patient and allow the law to run its due course.

My administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will always allow the rule of law to reign supreme at all times while ensuring that justice is meted to those who deserve it,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

How we intend to defeat Sanwo-Olu with our strategies - AA Chairman

How we intend to defeat Sanwo-Olu with our strategies - AA Chairman

Customers decry banks’ inability to dispense old N200 notes

Customers decry banks’ inability to dispense old N200 notes

Naira scarcity: Commercial s*x workers count losses, decry low patronage

Naira scarcity: Commercial s*x workers count losses, decry low patronage

We have 400 uncollected Nigerian passports – New York Consulate

We have 400 uncollected Nigerian passports – New York Consulate

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender