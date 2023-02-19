Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

In a Statement, signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, Soludo said his attention had been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers in Zone 13, Ukpo, and alleged human right abuses by some officers (RRS), Awkuzu, respectively

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Inspector General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for that timely intervention.

“In the meantime, I have requested the Attorney General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and review all the files of cases on allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our State, being handled by the said RRS.

“This will enable the Attorney General to give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution and sections 148, 149 and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022,” he said.

Soludo assured the public that his government is monitoring the situation closely and would ensure that justice is done if anybody is found culpable.

The governor called for calm on the part of the public pending the outcome of the inquiry, urging them to remain patient and allow the law to run its due course.