Soldiers free to voluntarily retire - Nigerian Army reacts to 'mass resignation'

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu gave the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu faulted the recent publication by some media platforms, alleging mass resignation of soldiers over corruption, low morale and the like.

He said the publication was not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to sow the seeds of disaffection and acrimony, as well as denigrate the patriotic service of personnel and the reputation of the Nigerian army.

According to him, it is crucial to clarify that service in the Nigerian Army, like most militaries the world over, is voluntary and not conscription.

“This, therefore, provides that individuals are free and at liberty to disengage at will. The situation is the same as the Nigerian Army.

“Personnel are at liberty to disengage from time to time in accordance with laid down procedures.

“Discharge from the Nigerian Army is routine and in line with laid down procedures.

“Only in an unorganised army would the discharge of personnel be handled haphazardly; hence, the compilation and release of names routinely, as must have been observed in the case of the Nigerian Army over the years.

“This process allows for personnel who are about to either mandatorily or voluntarily disengage to adequately prepare and process entitlements, emoluments, pensions, and gratuity for the period of service to the nation,” he said.

Nwachukwu described the report as hasty and haphazard, adding that due diligence was not taken to ascertain reasons for the discharge of the personnel, other than the spurious allegation of low morale and corruption.

He said that reasons for the discharge of personnel were confidential, as they range from voluntary disengagements, medical grounds, and pursuit of other professions of interest and endeavours, and community service, amongst others.

According to him, the notion that soldiers are resigning en masse due to welfare issues is a gross misrepresentation of reality and certainly not the true picture.

“Instead, Nigerian Army recruitments are highly competitive and even oversubscribed.

“Contrary to the insinuations in the report, Nigerian Army personnel are highly motivated, and their welfare is a top priority under the visionary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“Suffice to state that within one year of the current leadership, significant strides have been made to improve the standards of living and the overall well-being of personnel and their families.

“A prime example is the Affordable Housing Option for All Soldiers Scheme, aka AHOOAS, which has been inaugurated across the nation, allowing personnel to choose where to live and own decent post-service accommodation.

“This initiative underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring that personnel enjoy dignified post-service life,” he said.

The Army spokesman said the army was currently undertaking massive rehabilitation of existing and construction of new infrastructure across formations, units, and barracks in the country to ensure a conducive working and living atmosphere for troops and their families.

He added that allowances had been regularly paid as and when due for soldiers deployed in operational theatres.

“This is aside from the regular free airlifting of troops proceeding on leaves and passes, as well as free medical evacuation of injured troops for both local and foreign treatments.

“Military hospitals and medical centres are equally receiving remodelling and upgrading of equipment for efficient service delivery to personnel and their families.

“These are in addition to combat enablers injected into all theatres of operations across the country to enhance troops’ operational effectiveness and ensure adequate force protection.

“Personnel capacity development is also receiving adequate attention, as both officers and soldiers are engaged regularly in training activities to build their capabilities in consonance with global best practice,” he added.

Nwachukwu said the allegation of widespread resignation due to poor welfare was unfounded and irrational, urging media organisations to avoid being tools of disinformation.