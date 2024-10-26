ADVERTISEMENT
Soldier in custody after shooting colleague dead in Katsina - Military

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers carrying a fallen colleague.
The Director, Defense Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, said the incident happened on Friday at about 0312hrs in the Dansadau area of Katsina State.

Buba said the personnel identified as Leading Seaman Akila A, had been arrested, disarmed and detained, and an investigation into the incident had commenced.

According to him, after investigation, the case will be escalated to a standing court martial which is usually set up to address such misdemeanour among troops.

“Meanwhile, the administrative procedure for notifying the family of the deceased is ongoing.

“It is for this reason, his name is not yet released to the public. Nevertheless, the name will be released in due course.

“Accordingly, we urge the media to exercise caution in reporting in order not to further demoralise the family of the deceased,’’ he said.

