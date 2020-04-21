Abubakar disclosed this via his social media platforms on Tuesday.

”One of my unpleasant responsibilities is when I have to break bad news to my highly cherished brethren. It became worse now that it is about me.

”I have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 and I have commenced treatment, and currently, I am clinically stable,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar added that he had no travel history or contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

”I have been in isolation and suspended physical contact with family, friends and associates since I was pronounced a suspected case,” he said.

According to him, the Sokoto State Task Force Committee on Coronavirus is doing the needful.

He urged his colleagues to be attentive as he might probably reach the dreaded phase of community transmission.

”We should be more vigilant, maintain all standard precautions and stay safe,” the chairman said.

Abubakar is a consultant hematologists at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

A source in UDUTH told NAN that Abubakar was moved to Isolation centre located at Infectious Diseases Hospital, Amanawa, a suburb of Sokoto.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Monday, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal announced recording of first case of Coronavirus in the state.

The State Taskforce Committee Chairman and State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, assured to brief the press on situations.

When NAN Correspondent reached Abubakar through his mobile phone, he did not respond to calls.