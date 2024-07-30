ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima says Tinubu is neither anti-North nor anti-Islam

Kashim Shettima (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Shettima said this on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by representatives of media practitioners from the northern part of the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that President Tinubu has reflected that in appointments to key positions in Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Shettima, therefore, solicited the support of Nigerians for the actualisation of the programmes and policies of Tinubu’s administration.

The vice-president insisted that President Tinubu means well for all Nigerians.

He said current statistics of appointments into MDAs show President Tinubu’s choice of northerners for key areas such as agriculture, security, communications technology, health and allied services, among other positions in the federal government.

Shettima maintained that the present administration has genuine intentions to transform the lives of many in the North through laudable initiatives geared toward addressing the issues confronting the people.

He cited the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC) and the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as good example’s of Tinubu’s commitment to better the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu means well for the North. Let us disabuse the minds of our people who have been misinformed that the President does not like the North.

“Who was instrumental in signing the North-West Development Commission bill into law, and who created the Ministry of Livestock Development.?

“It is this same President. He approved the launch of the RSPIC Initiative, a non-kinetic approach to the crisis in the northwest region by building an entire ecosystem for victims of the crisis.

According to Shettima, these policies will have a direct and positive impact on the northern people.

“I want to reiterate this fact, and I am saying it because I know the President’s disposition towards the north. He is a good and just man.

“He loves the north and is working for its transformation,” he said and emphasised the need for the media to rally around the present administration.

On the planned nationwide protest, Shettima acknowledged the right of citizens to protest.

He, however, said that it has its own demerits that are not pleasant.

“Today, if they say there will be a protest, it will amount to a lot of losses. Protest is the right of the people, but let it be known that historically, it has been hijacked by unscrupulous elements.”

The vice-president said that taking to the streets to protest will not guarantee any form of development for the region.

“I am appealing to you to unite and support the development of our region by this present government led by President Bola Tinubu.

“I am really soliciting your prayers and support for us at this time in the history of our country. This is not the time to protest.

“We in the north need to promote actions and ideals that are critical to the development of our country; we cannot allow things to degenerate.”

He appealed to the media practitioners to mobilise the people of the region to leverage all of the opportunities offered by the federal government to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people.

The vice-president stressed that Tinubu has shown his love for the North as reflected in his appointments where people of northern extraction are occupying sensitive positions.

He called on northerners to give their support to the current administration under President Tinubu to enhance development in the region.

