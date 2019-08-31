Former Minister of Education and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau has described River State governor, Nyesom Wike as reckless and irresponsible individual over alleged demolition of a mosque in the state.

Shekarau in a statement said Wike’s action “manifests the highest forms of irresponsibility by a so-called elected official in this polity.”

He said, “It is an attempt to truncate this nation’s democracy. It is a serious security threat.

“This is not the first time this Governor would show his reckless side in utterances and actions”.

“It could be recalled that last year, he threatened his own Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) hierarchy that they either hold the party’s convention in Port Harcourt or, as he vowed, risk his destroying the party.

“Rather than risk the wrath of this single, reckless and irresponsible individual, the party’s leaders sheepishly acquiesced and danced to his whims by going to Rivers for their convention.

“In the end, I call on the Muslim community in Rivers State and Muslims throughout Nigeria to remain calm and law-abiding. Let us not copy Wike’s despicable attitude and unruly behaviour.

“Let us not lose our sense of decency, as two wrongs do not make a right. We shall however encourage Rivers State Muslim Community to be firm and focused; to pursue their constitutional right in the court of law as they did and won their cases in the past.

“This time, they will demand the rebuilding of Trans-Amadi Mosque and the payment of compensation. They will also demand Governor Nyesom Wike to unreservedly apologize to Nigerians.”

The lawmaker said when he was governor of Kano state, he appointed Christians into position of authority, adding that it was improper for Wike to declare Rivers as a Christian state.