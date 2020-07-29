Sen Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) has denied benefiting from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as alleged by Niger Delta Minister Godswill Akpabio.

During a House committee hearing on July 20, 2020, Akpabio disclosed that lawmakers are the biggest beneficiaries of the corruption that has become the story of the NDDC.

Akpabio

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had then asked the minister to produce the names of the lawmakers within 48 hours or face the full wrath of the law.

In a document attached to his response to the ultimatum by the House of Representatives, Akpabio listed a couple of lawmakers who received 74 contracts from the commission between 2017 to date.

Among the accused lawmakers are Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC, Akoko North East/West), Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta North), Matthew Urhoghide, James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and Sam Anyanwu (PDP, Imo East).

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (Lawyard)

“It has always been known that the two chairmen of the committees on NDDC in both chambers yearly exhibit unusual influence to the exclusion of committee members and even the management of the NDDC in appropriating funds to details embellished in the budget after the passage of line items at the plenaries,” Akpabio had written in a letter addressed to the speaker.

Nwaoboshi and Tunji-Oji have strenuously denied the allegations.

Urhoghide was awarded six contracts by the NDDC, according to Akpabio.

Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi [this Day Live]

“For Akpabio to say I have been a beneficiary is unfortunate and is a wicked lie and I just believe whatever mischief he wanted to perpetuate, I think Nigerians, through my own explanation, should be able to read between the lines” Urhoghide who is the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, told Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Akpabio’s records are not even correct. The contracts (NDDC) I have attracted to my constituency are in excess of 11. Akpabio does not know what is going on,” he added.

Out of the six contracts Akpabio filed against Urhoghide’s name, four are street light projects, Urhoghide explained.

The lawmaker also clarified that the projects are NDDC projects in his constituency.

Lawmakers are probing how the NDDC--established in 2000 to address the infrastructure challenges in an oil rich but impoverished Niger Delta region--frittered over N40 billion between January and May of 2020.

NDDC MD Pondei Faints During House Committee Interrogation

Acting NDDC Managing Director, Daniel Pondei, convulsed and fainted during the House committee hearing, after insisting he hadn’t stolen any money.

"There is no money missing in NDDC since I took over in February this year. Everything we have done is in accordance with the laid-down procedures," Pondei said, moments before gasping for air and passing out.