Senate passes bill to establish National Social Security Commission

The Senate, on Wednesday at plenary, passed a bill to establish the National Social Security Commission.

The bill sought to put in place a National Social Security protection funding to take care of the needs of the unemployed, old-aged and underaged children below 18 years from broken marriages.

Also covered in the bill were survivors resulting from the death of the family’s breadwinner.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (NNPP – Kano), in his presentation, said the bill sought to provide the Legal and Institutional framework for the establishment of the National Social Security Commission for the regulation, management and administration of various social services and benefits to Nigerian citizens.

“Ultimately, the bill Seeks to provide a comprehensive Legal and Governance framework for the proper administration and management of all-inclusive, integrated, preventive, promotive and transformative National Social Security regime.

“The bill will provides flexible sustainable periodic social benefits and grants to eligible indigent Nigerian Citizens that are within the scope of the Social Security (Minimum standards) Convention, 1952 (NO 102) of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and particularly Contingencies arising therefrom,” he said.

He said the proposed Social Security Commission under the bill shall provide indigent Nigerians citizens with comprehensive preventive and/or curative Medicare, from sicknesses resulting from any morbid condition of whatever cause.

“Specifically, the Commission when established by the leave of this senate shall provide a well-structured impactful, and sustainable social interventions to eligible unemployed Nigerians, old-aged Nigerians, underage children below 18 years resulting from broken marriages and survivors resulting from loss of family’s breadwinner,” he said.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration.

