Senate committees get new leadership as Akpabio reshuffles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate President noted that these changes were made to enhance the efficiency and functionality of the Senate Committees across various sectors.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]

Among the notable changes, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content, while Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) is now the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

Sen. Akpabio disclosed the reorganization, stating, "This action is for effectiveness in committee operations and to ensure optimal performance in various sectors."

The new appointments include Patrick Ndubueze (APC-Imo) as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Steel Development, and Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) as the head of the Committee on Tourism. Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa) is now the Chairman of the Committee on State and Local Government Affairs.

In addition, Sahabi Yau (APC-Zamfara) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Atomic and Nuclear Energy, while Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti) takes charge of the Committee on Youth and Community Engagement. Kawu Sumaila (NNPP Kano) is now the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sport Development.

Other appointments include Olajide Ipinsagba (APC-Ondo) as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs and Ogoshi Onawo (PDP-Nasarawa State) as the Chairman of the Committee on Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Ifeanyi Ubah (APC-Anambra) will serve as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, and Sampson Ekong (PDP-Ekong) will lead the Committee on Solid Minerals Development.

