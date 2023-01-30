ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the people and government, sympathised with the families of those who died on Sunday in the Ojuelegba truck accident.

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims (VanguardNGR)
Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims (VanguardNGR)

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Frederic Oladeinde, made the disclosure in a statement signed in Lagos on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oladeinde said that nine persons died in the accident while the injured persons were being treated in hospital.

He said that the accident would be thoroughly investigated so as to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents.

“We are working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to install Vehicle/Truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the bridge.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and pray that the Almighty will strengthen them at this difficult time,” Oladeinde siad.

He, however, said that the government would continue to implement its Transport Master Plan, which had safety strategies that would ensure safer roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Why I’m aligning with Tinubu- Suspended PDP Senator

Why I’m aligning with Tinubu- Suspended PDP Senator

Old notes: Nigerians give kudos, knocks to CBN deadline extension

Old notes: Nigerians give kudos, knocks to CBN deadline extension

Buhari recommits to credible 2023 polls

Buhari recommits to credible 2023 polls

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect