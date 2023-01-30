The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Frederic Oladeinde, made the disclosure in a statement signed in Lagos on Monday.
Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the people and government, sympathised with the families of those who died on Sunday in the Ojuelegba truck accident.
Oladeinde said that nine persons died in the accident while the injured persons were being treated in hospital.
He said that the accident would be thoroughly investigated so as to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents.
“We are working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to install Vehicle/Truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the bridge.
“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and pray that the Almighty will strengthen them at this difficult time,” Oladeinde siad.
He, however, said that the government would continue to implement its Transport Master Plan, which had safety strategies that would ensure safer roads.
