Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Lekan Fatodu as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The appointment is in line with the governor's desire to improve on education, healthcare, poverty eradication, and a clean environment in Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.

The SDGs are 17 development targets adopted by nations of the planet in 2015.

Fatodu is a renowned development expert with over 18 years experience in International Development, Strategic Communications and Diplomacy.

Fatodu was the publisher of Checkout magazine, a business and development-focused publication.

He was the lead consultant at Leeman Communications, a development, digital solutions and strategic communications firm and the producer of the Africa Shapers Initiative which is a platform for the exchange of great ideas between established and aspiring entrepreneurs on the continent.

"The new Senior Special Assistant will support Governor Sanwo-Olu's vision to mainstream the UN Sustainable Development Goals across Ministries, Departments, Agencies and the Local Council Development Areas to ensure Lagosians feel the impact of governance in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the government," a statement reads.

"With his extensive global network, Fatodu has been facilitating greater support and initiatives from the international development space to Africa and Nigeria in particular, thereby opening up the country to invaluable skills and resources that will enable it confront its development challenges more effectively.

"In 2017, Fatodu convened the 1st African Roundtable on Business and Sustainable Development in the British Houses of Parliament, London, a high-level engagement that played host to the then British Prime Minister’s Envoy on Trade to Nigeria, John Howell and the Private Parliamentary Secretary on International Trade, Iain Stewart.

"Fatodu is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he bagged a degree in Mass Communication.

"He also attended the University of Westminster, London for his Master's degree in Diplomatic Studies. He is also a PRINCE2 Certified Project Management Practitioner from the UK. "