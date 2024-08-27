RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sani vows to tackle rural infrastructure deficit, launches 21.85 km road project

The governor stated that the lack of adequate infrastructure, particularly road networks, has hampered farmers’ ability to transport their produce to the markets

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of a 21.85-kilometer road from Pambeguwa to Kauru through Kahuta, which links Kubau and Kauru Local Government Areas (LGAs), Sani highlighted the road’s significance to the region.

“This road is crucial to revitalising the economies of Pambeguwa, Kauru, Kubau, and surrounding areas,” the governor stated.

He said that agriculture was the mainstay of these communities, contributing significantly to the state’s food security. Sani also said the lack of adequate infrastructure, particularly road networks, has hampered farmers’ ability to transport their produce to the markets, leading to post-harvest losses and limiting access to essential services.

He said, “The living conditions in these areas have deteriorated due to poor infrastructure.

“Our rural transformation agenda is aggressively being pursued as it holds the key to unlocking the enormous potential of the state’s agricultural and informal sectors.

"It also addresses the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.”

The governor emphasised the administration’s broader goal of bridging the urban-rural divide by upgrading road infrastructure across the state. This, Sani said, would help curb rural-urban migration, enhance the dignity of residents, and create opportunities for both people and businesses.

He called on the community to cooperate fully with the contractors to ensure the timely completion of the road project. Sani added that the road, if completed, would reduce post-harvest losses and transportation costs.

He said it would also provide employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled labour during the construction period.

“It is my honour and privilege to perform the groundbreaking for the reconstruction of this vital 21.85-kilometer road,” the governor said.

